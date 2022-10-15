Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 1.6%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 6,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$74.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

