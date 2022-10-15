Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 124,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,846. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Deep Yellow
