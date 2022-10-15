DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,518.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $87,518.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners."

