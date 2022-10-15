Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,946. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

