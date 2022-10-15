Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,511,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,987 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $7,047,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

