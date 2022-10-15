Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 22,511,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Delta Air Lines

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.