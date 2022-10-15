Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. 22,511,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.