Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $54.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 22,511,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,438,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

