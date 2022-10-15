Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and $2.86 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

