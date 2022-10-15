Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Dent has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $84.63 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.06 or 0.27453523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010722 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

