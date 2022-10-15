Dero Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00022652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and $87,047.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00267856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00120035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00733025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00562186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00256760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,940,433 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

