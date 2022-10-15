Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

