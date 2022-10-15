Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,234 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

