Destination Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $328.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

