Destination Wealth Management Has $675,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.