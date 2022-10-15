Destination Wealth Management Makes New $116,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 686,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.