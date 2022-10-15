Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,193 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

