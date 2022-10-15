Destination Wealth Management Takes $385,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,204.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.