Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($35.65) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,299 ($27.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228 ($39.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,677.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,859.49. The company has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31.

In related news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

