Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Trading 3% Higher

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 176,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,816,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period.

