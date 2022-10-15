Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
