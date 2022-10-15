Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR DB1 opened at €162.45 ($165.77) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a twelve month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €164.45.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

