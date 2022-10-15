Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

