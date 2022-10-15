Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 276 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

