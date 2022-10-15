Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 892 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

