Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $42.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

