Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

