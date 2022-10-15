Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 631 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 241,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

