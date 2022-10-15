Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

