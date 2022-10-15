Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

NYSE BA opened at $133.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

