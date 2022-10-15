DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of 558.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

