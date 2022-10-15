Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.36. 3,218,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,257,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

