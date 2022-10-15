DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ DICE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

