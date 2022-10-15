Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Down 6.6 %

DGII traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 486,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

