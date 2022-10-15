Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.13.
Digi International Stock Down 6.6 %
DGII traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 486,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.