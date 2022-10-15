DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.95. 17,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,392,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.