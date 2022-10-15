district0x One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and $1.15 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.66 or 0.27382841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

