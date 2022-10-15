Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DHC stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
