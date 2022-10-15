DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 839,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DMC Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $47.46.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.