DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 839,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DMC Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $47.46.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
