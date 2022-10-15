Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the September 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

