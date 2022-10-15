DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
