Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 2.7 %

DOGZ stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

