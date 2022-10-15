Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Tigress Financial from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 325,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,383. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

