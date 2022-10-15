Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

D traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

