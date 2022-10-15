Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.30.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

