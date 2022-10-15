Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $373.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.30.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.34. 1,361,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.81.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $251,368,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.