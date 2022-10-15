Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $15.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,557. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.22 and its 200 day moving average is $371.81.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

