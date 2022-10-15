DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.08.
DraftKings Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $50.48.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 679,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3,900.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
