DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 679,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3,900.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

