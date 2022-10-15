DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DT Midstream Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

