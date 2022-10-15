Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 433,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

