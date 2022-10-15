Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.01 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

