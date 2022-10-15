Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.01 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.00 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $37.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.